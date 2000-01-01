Sign up is fast, simple and free!
Join Over 100 Thousand Gamers
Say Hello to Your New GM Notebook
Easy Wiki Building
Build your campaign website with our easy to use wiki. Organize things in a way that makes sense for your game.
Any System
Obsidian Portal works with any system, any setting. It's your game, so why should you have to fit it into someone else's favorite system?
No More Missed Sessions
Players get schedules confused and don't come on game night, ruining it for everyone. With our campaign calendar, schedule mixups are a thing of the past.
Track Your Adventure
With the adventure log, you can track your campaign's history and make it easy to remember everything that ever happened.
Track Your Characters
Our character tracker makes it easy to organize all the characters in your game. Never forget another character.
It's Free
Best of all, Obsidian Portal is free to use. There's nothing stopping you from getting your game back on track.
Run Your Game on all Your Devices
What Others Are Saying
I'd give Obsidian Portal a rating of five out of five stars!
- Roleplaying Tips
If you’re a GM or you play in a game, I highly recommend you give Obsidian Portal a look.
- Penny Arcade